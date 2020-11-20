M&T Bank Corp Buys 10,381 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $33.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

