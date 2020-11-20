M&T Bank Corp Buys 27,123 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2,869.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.18. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

