M&T Bank Corp Buys 3,427 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after acquiring an additional 74,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 285.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,827 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Qorvo by 994.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,942,000 after purchasing an additional 675,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Qorvo by 1,103.6% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 496,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $146.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $154.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average is $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $342,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,767,448. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

