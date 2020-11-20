M&T Bank Corp Buys 3,941 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Match Group by 676.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after buying an additional 14,232,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 810.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Match Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,399,000 after buying an additional 340,279 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Match Group by 895.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,381,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Match Group by 101.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,004,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $5,503,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $132.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -200.47, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

