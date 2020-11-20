M&T Bank Corp Buys 593 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of SSD opened at $94.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $149,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,266.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $99,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,542.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,803 shares of company stock valued at $946,581. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.