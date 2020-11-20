M&T Bank Corp Buys New Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,582,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $185,907,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,362,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $76.81 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.37.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

