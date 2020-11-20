M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in WPP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WPP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 150,969 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

NYSE WPP opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.40. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.6594 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.