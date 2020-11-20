M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

