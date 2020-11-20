M&T Bank Corp Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,592,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,223,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,717,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,203,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,206,000 after acquiring an additional 373,163 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,189,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,138,000 after acquiring an additional 209,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,026. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

