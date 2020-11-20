M&T Bank Corp Has $1.12 Million Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of IGM stock opened at $327.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.28 and a 200-day moving average of $294.76. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $183.27 and a 1-year high of $338.59.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.