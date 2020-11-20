M&T Bank Corp Has $1.21 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $983,856,000 after acquiring an additional 794,867 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,306,000 after buying an additional 707,329 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,463,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,030,000 after buying an additional 395,537 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,001,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,795,000 after buying an additional 338,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

NYSE:TRP opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

