M&T Bank Corp Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $132.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

