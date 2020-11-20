M&T Bank Corp Has $1.34 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. CX Institutional grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $129.66 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

