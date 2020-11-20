M&T Bank Corp Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in PerkinElmer by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in PerkinElmer by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in PerkinElmer by 50.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 38.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after buying an additional 300,873 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $130.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.54. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $142.65. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

