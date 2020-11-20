M&T Bank Corp Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $41,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,962.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $1,067,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,317.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $363,173.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,232,451 shares of company stock worth $125,108,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

