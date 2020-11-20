M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 51,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 103,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

