M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMMU. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the third quarter worth $569,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter worth $336,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 77.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter worth $245,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $87.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 2.90.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.55.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. It develops sacituzumab govitecan, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The company focuses on commercializing sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.