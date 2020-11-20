M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Quidel by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 266,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,463,000 after buying an additional 180,433 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth $6,581,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Quidel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,758,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $190.99 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.49. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.99 per share, with a total value of $874,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 455,823 shares in the company, valued at $79,764,466.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.