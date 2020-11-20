M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,698 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after buying an additional 7,514,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Centene by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,575,000 after buying an additional 1,000,627 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,728,000 after buying an additional 441,835 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Centene by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,585,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Centene by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,339,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

