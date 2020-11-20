M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 677.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 59,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AAON by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $65.76 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.98.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AAON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

