M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,222 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $197.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

