M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,733 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,287 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $88,792,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,046,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,354,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 745.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,824,000 after acquiring an additional 668,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $38.69 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.