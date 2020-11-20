M&T Bank Corp Sells 175 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 21.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 64.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Morningstar by 100.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $200.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.50 and a 200-day moving average of $162.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $215.87.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $1,309,056.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,004,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,318,878.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total transaction of $262,193.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,860.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,402 shares of company stock valued at $50,923,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

