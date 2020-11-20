M&T Bank Corp Sells 34,575 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,575 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Suncor Energy by 108.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 33.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 609.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

SU opened at $15.44 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

