M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,720 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,263,000 after buying an additional 4,085,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,962,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,832,000 after buying an additional 808,425 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,394,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of IAA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,807,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,207,000 after buying an additional 93,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,217,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,519,000 after buying an additional 377,836 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

IAA stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. IAA’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

