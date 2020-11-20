M&T Bank Corp Sells 831 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,689,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $548,286,000 after acquiring an additional 160,303 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Rogers Communications by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,534,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $302,752,000 after acquiring an additional 521,267 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Rogers Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,089,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,812,000 after acquiring an additional 322,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after acquiring an additional 579,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Rogers Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,054,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,352,000 after acquiring an additional 71,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

RCI stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $51.29.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.