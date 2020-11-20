M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,630,000 after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,464,000 after acquiring an additional 209,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,162,000 after buying an additional 448,309 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,346,000 after buying an additional 719,263 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,560,000 after buying an additional 633,444 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $297.76 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,860.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.48.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.