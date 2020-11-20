M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 564.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 52,546 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 662,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

