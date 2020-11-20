Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of Mylan worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Mylan by 36.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Mylan by 38.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 88,718 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Mylan in the third quarter valued at $1,680,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mylan by 27.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mylan by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,147,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after acquiring an additional 58,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Mylan has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

