MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.38% of MYR Group worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MYR Group by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $826.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYRG. ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $197,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,816,446.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $288,087.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,906.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,948 shares of company stock valued at $735,708 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

