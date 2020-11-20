Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 8,041,052 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.45% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.