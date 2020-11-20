National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in HP by 15.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,722 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in HP by 38,266.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 738,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 736,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in HP by 78.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,021 shares of company stock worth $3,016,318. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

HPQ stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

