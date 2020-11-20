National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $333,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $103,547,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,445 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 798.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,942 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 288.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

