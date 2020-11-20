National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $270,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,417,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 136.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 43,231 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $860,000.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

