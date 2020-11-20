National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $140.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.83 and its 200 day moving average is $118.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,962 shares of company stock worth $14,166,165. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.48.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

