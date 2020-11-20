National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton by 680.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,998,000 after purchasing an additional 192,558 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.6% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 35.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETN opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.06.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

