National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,225 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 109.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

MDY opened at $392.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $396.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.03 and its 200 day moving average is $339.49.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

