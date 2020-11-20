National Asset Management Inc. Buys 222 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

CMI stock opened at $233.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.72 and a 200-day moving average of $195.24. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

