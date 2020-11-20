National Asset Management Inc. Buys 293 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 50,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn acquired 202,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.32 per share, with a total value of $10,000,024.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,024.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 90.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.96). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.43%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.96%.

IEP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

