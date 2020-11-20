National Asset Management Inc. Buys 322 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,126,000 after buying an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 244,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 24,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

