National Asset Management Inc. Buys 332 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Dover by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Dover by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Dover by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $124.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.08. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

