National Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,111 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $129.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

