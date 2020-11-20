National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3,988.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

