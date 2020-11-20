National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $198.77 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

