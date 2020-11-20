National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 45,102 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 109,021 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Pinterest by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,621 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,770,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.89 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $68.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 1,496,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $55,610,503.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,352.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $6,910,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,473,193 shares of company stock worth $196,307,088.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

