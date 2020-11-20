National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Equifax by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Equifax by 81.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $173.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $181.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.79 and its 200 day moving average is $160.68.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

