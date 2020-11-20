National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

