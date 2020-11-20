National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3,292.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 192,112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $73.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $76.11.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

