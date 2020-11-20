National Asset Management Inc. Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,444,000 after purchasing an additional 159,788 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 565,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $31.39.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.