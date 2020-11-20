National Asset Management Inc. Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,481.8% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 435.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPIP opened at $30.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.